Camila Cabello Reveals Real Reason She Called It Quits With Ex Shawn Mendes

"Personally, I think it's known that I am a fan. I support it. I've supported it in the past. I am not a person...you can't forbid things from me because I will want to do it more. I'm like, if I want to text him, I'm going to text him." Despite being one to reach back out to a former lover, Cabello stressed the importance of knowing when love has fizzled out. In terms of ex Shawn Mendes, Cabello revealed that she reached out to him after their initial breakup to get all of her thoughts out and the two rekindled their romance for a "moment."

"It was a fun moment and I will always care about him and love him. He's such a good person." The pair decided to go their separate ways after giving their relationship a second chance, simply because they were in different places in their lives and it didn't feel right.

"Ya it didn't feel right. And luckily I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time." Despite having ended their relationship twice, Mendes and Cabello are still friends to this day and continue to root for each other.

To close out another unforgettable episode of Call Her Daddy, the "Señorita" standout encouraged the daddy gang to stray away from the "right guy wrong time" narrative and just do what feels right within the realm of self-love, especially after a breakup when an ex is moving on quicker than one would expect.

Cabello's upcoming album is all about "living the questions," going back to her roots, and really tapping into herself. An official album release date and title have yet to be announced, but rest assured, new music is on the way!