Camila Cabello Reveals Real Reason She Called It Quits With Ex Shawn Mendes
By Logan DeLoye
March 6, 2024
Camila Cabello sat down with Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper to discuss breakups, second chances, toxic romances, biggest icks, her upcoming album, and more. During the interview, the "Havana" songstress revealed that she still enjoys getting caught up in the chaos of a passionate (and possibly toxic) romance, and isn't really sure why.
"There is a part of me, it depends what mood I'm in. Sometimes I just want peace and happiness, but sometimes I still miss and love that chaotic sickening feeling. And I don't know what that is I have to explore it further in therapy. But there is something so addictive about that."
She explained that she falls in love fast and has trouble giving someone a second date if passion isn't already at the forefront after the first. Cooper and Cabello agreed that finding real chemistry becomes more rare as you age and gain greater self-awareness. Despite being in multiple long-term relationships, the "My Oh My" hitmaker divulged that she loves being single, and more so, loves the beginning stages of a relationship. On the other side of things, she revealed that she does not love guys who have a lack of masculine energy and are unable to "take control" when she desires.
"I don't want to have to be on my s*** all the time." After discussing past relationships, budding relationships, and rumors, Father Cooper introduced the topic of getting back together with exes, and Cabello shared that she was all for it.
"Personally, I think it's known that I am a fan. I support it. I've supported it in the past. I am not a person...you can't forbid things from me because I will want to do it more. I'm like, if I want to text him, I'm going to text him." Despite being one to reach back out to a former lover, Cabello stressed the importance of knowing when love has fizzled out. In terms of ex Shawn Mendes, Cabello revealed that she reached out to him after their initial breakup to get all of her thoughts out and the two rekindled their romance for a "moment."
"It was a fun moment and I will always care about him and love him. He's such a good person." The pair decided to go their separate ways after giving their relationship a second chance, simply because they were in different places in their lives and it didn't feel right.
"Ya it didn't feel right. And luckily I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time." Despite having ended their relationship twice, Mendes and Cabello are still friends to this day and continue to root for each other.
To close out another unforgettable episode of Call Her Daddy, the "Señorita" standout encouraged the daddy gang to stray away from the "right guy wrong time" narrative and just do what feels right within the realm of self-love, especially after a breakup when an ex is moving on quicker than one would expect.
Cabello's upcoming album is all about "living the questions," going back to her roots, and really tapping into herself. An official album release date and title have yet to be announced, but rest assured, new music is on the way!