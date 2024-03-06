Gisele Breaks Down While Discussing Tom Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was in tears while discussing her divorce from Tom Brady during a teaser for an upcoming interview with Robin Roberts for 'ABC News Impact by Nightline.'

Roberts is shown asking Bündchen "how are you?" after raising the topic of her October 2022 divorce, which appeared to get an emotional reaction from the Brazilian model.

“Well, when you say,” Bündchen said before taking a pause, tearing up and turning to the side away from the camera.

“Sorry, guys. I don’t know. Can I have a little moment?” she asked with a quivering voice.

The clip then shows addressing her co-parenting situation with Brady and their two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

“I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do,” Bündchen said.

The video then showed Roberts walking alongside Bündchen and asking if she would "be able to open up your heart again to someone," which led to the supermodel coyly responding with, "ummm."

“Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth, and I’m not apologizing for it," Bündchen said.