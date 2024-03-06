Gisele Breaks Down While Discussing Tom Brady Divorce
By Jason Hall
March 6, 2024
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was in tears while discussing her divorce from Tom Brady during a teaser for an upcoming interview with Robin Roberts for 'ABC News Impact by Nightline.'
Roberts is shown asking Bündchen "how are you?" after raising the topic of her October 2022 divorce, which appeared to get an emotional reaction from the Brazilian model.
“Well, when you say,” Bündchen said before taking a pause, tearing up and turning to the side away from the camera.
“Sorry, guys. I don’t know. Can I have a little moment?” she asked with a quivering voice.
The clip then shows addressing her co-parenting situation with Brady and their two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.
“I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do,” Bündchen said.
The video then showed Roberts walking alongside Bündchen and asking if she would "be able to open up your heart again to someone," which led to the supermodel coyly responding with, "ummm."
“Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth, and I’m not apologizing for it," Bündchen said.
The trailer's release comes after reports that Brady had reportedly "accepted" that his ex-wife's relationship with her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente began "years ago," a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Daily Mail.
“Tom has been dating and is all about growing from his relationship with Gisele and moving it to a place where they can co-parent,” the source said.
Last month, Page Six reported that representatives for Brady and Bündchen were disputing in the press over her reported new relationship with Valente, who she was reported to be "deeply in love" with.
“They have been dating since June. They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” the sources claimed.
Sources linked to Brady then claimed that the relationship started much earlier, telling TMZ, "They should add '2021' after June. Then the headline would be accurate."
Brady and Bündchen filed for divorce in October 2022 and were reported to have separated in June 2021. Valente and his brother, also a trainer, had been spotted with Bündchen on several trips to Costa Rica and her native Brazil since November 2022, though the supermodel previously claimed that things were platonic, calling him a "true friend."
A source claimed that Bündchen and Valente were reported to have "had a conversation and became a couple" in July 2023, Page Six reported last week after another source said they saw the two kissing on Valentine's Day in Miami.
Brady was spotted multiple times with supermodel Irina Shayk following his divorce, however, reports indicated that it wasn't a serious relationship. Brady and Bündchen share two children together and the retired quarterback has another son from his prior relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.