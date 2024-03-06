Hailey Bieber Slams 'False' Rumors About Her Marriage To Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber doesn't want to hear anyone's thoughts about her marriage to Justin Bieber, especially what she says are conspiracy theories "from the land of delusion."

The Rhode founder took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (March 5) to hit back at all of the recent theories circulating on social media surrounding her life with the "Yummy" singer, including speculative "blind item" gossip with no proof, slamming the rumors as delusional and wrong.

"Just FYI the stories and 'blind items' I see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong," she wrote. "Made out of thin air... Come from the land of delusion... So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."

The 27-year-old model's relationship with the "Peaches" singer has repeatedly been in the public eye even before they tied the knot in 2018, but speculation about the state of their marriage began picking up again recently after a message shared by her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, sparked concern.

Last week, Baldwin reposted a video from All Things Possible Ministries founder Victor Marx that showcased Bieber playing guitar and singing a worship song, per Page Six. A note on the video requested that "when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."

The vague request sparked concern in many fans, especially after being shared by Baldwin, but he didn't add any additional context to the video when re-sharing it. The Biebers were seen a few hours later attending a church service and reportedly appearing somber.