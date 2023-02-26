Hailey Bieber Reveals 'Favorite Thing' About Being Married To Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Bieber loves being married to her "best friend" Justin Bieber and is revealing her favorite aspect of their wedded bliss in a sweet interview with the man in question.

The 26-year-old model was interviewed by the "Peaches" singer for the cover story of Vogue Australia, and, in a cute moment between husband and wife, revealed her favorite part of marriage, per People.

"My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," she said. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

The pair first tied the knot in July 2018 in a courthouse ceremony in New York City before holding a larger wedding ceremony about a year later. They have since dealt with the "sickness" part of the vow "in sickness and in health," with Hailey experiencing a mini-stroke in 2022 while Justin was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder caused paralysis on half of his face.