Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Engaged After 6 Years Of Dating

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are reportedly engaged after six years of dating.

While the notoriously private couple have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, still sweetly supporting each other, a report from the Mirror states the longtime couple are preparing to say "I do" after more than half a decade together. A source told the outlet that the Madame Web star and Coldplay frontman got engaged "a while ago" and have "kept the news private but have started "being open about it with their circles."

"They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable," the source added. "They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official."

This will be Johnson's first marriage and Martin's second. He was married to Gwyneth Paltrow for 11 years, welcoming two children together — Apple, 19, and Moses, 17 — before they announced their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014. The divorce was finalized in 2016, and Martin was romantically linked to Johnson starting in 2017, per Page Six.

Though many exes have strained relationships, that isn't the case with Martin and Paltrow. In fact, Johnson and Martin reportedly have the full blessing of Paltrow as well as Apple and Moses. The Fifty Shades actress and Goop founder are "very good friends," and Johnson recently opened up in a recent Bustle interview about being a stepmom, saying she loves Martin's children "like my life depends on it" and "with all of my heart."