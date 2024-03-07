Royal Source Reveals Latest On Prince William, Harry's Relationship

Prince Harry recently traveled to the U.K to visit his father, King Charles, amid the King's cancer diagnosis, and did not spend any time with Prince William or his family. According to People, Prince Harry has made it known that he wishes to reconcile with his brother, but is not met with similar intention.

During his latest 24-hour visit to Buckingham Palace the Duke of Sussex allegedly reached out to Prince William, but the two made "no plans" to meet up. Prince William's "principal concern" this year has been his wife, Kate Middleton, who underwent "serious" abdominal surgery a few months ago and is still healing. A source close to the royal household told People that the extent of the drama between the royal siblings is not normal.

"It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad.”

Biography author Catherine Mayer seemed to agree with the unnamed source in Charles: The Heart of a King, referring to the drama as an "open sore" and a "breach." Royal author Robert Lacey attributes recent family turmoil largely to the release of Prince Harry's "revealing" 2023 Netflix docuseries, Spare, that divulged intricate information about relationships within the royal family.

“This is all to do with William’s wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can’t be trusted with. I don’t think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward.”

Though a possible meet-up between the brothers has not been publicly discussed, Prince Harry is scheduled to return to the U.K. in a few months for "the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games."