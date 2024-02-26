Ryan Gosling Set To Perform 'I'm Just Ken' At The Oscars

Ryan Gosling will prove he's Kenough at the 96th Academy Awards when he takes the stage to perform his massive hit "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.

While the Academy decline to comment on the performance, sources told Variety that Gosling, who is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in the film, will perform the popular track during the awards show March 10. The La La Land actor previously told the outlet earlier this month that he hadn't yet been asked to perform because "it might be too much of a risk to have me do it" but that he was "open to it."

The track is one of two songs from Barbie that are nominated for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars. The other is "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, which won a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media over "I'm Just Ken" and could land the the pair their second Oscar. The brother-sister duo won their first in 2022 for their song "No Time To Die," from the James Bond film of the same name.

The 2024 Academy Awards will air March 10 on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host. Check out the full list of Oscar nominees to see who is in the running to take home the night's biggest awards.