Tennessee Eatery Crowned The Best Diner In The State

Diners are an American classic for a reason, dishing out popular fare like burgers and breakfasts, milkshakes and malts, BLTs and club sandwiches for decades to a crowd in need of comforting, tried-and-true dishes. While diners may not be as popular as they once were during their heyday of the mid-20th century, there are still plenty of establishments around the country to satisfy your craving for classic diner fare.

LoveFood searched around the country looking at "historic joints" and "sleek spots" to compile a list of the best diner in each state, basing its decisions on user reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience.

According to the site, the best diner in all of Tennessee is The Arcade Restaurant, a longtime favorite in Memphis that has seen its fair share of famous famous, including Elvis Presley himself! The Arcade Restaurant is located at 540 S. Main Street.

This is what LoveFood had to say about Tennessee's best diner:

"Memphis' oldest cafe was opened in 1919 by Speros Zepatos, who had moved to the city from Greece. It was revamped by his son Harry in 1954 — and has barely been touched since. That's what makes The Arcade Restaurant such a must-visit. That, and the fact that Elvis Presley used to eat here (prepare to wait if you want to sit in his booth). Try one of the huge breakfast places, the country-fried steak, or the sweet potato pancakes."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to read up on each state's best diner. You can also check out our previous coverage of the best diner for breakfast or the best "hole-in-the-wall" diner to learn about even more interesting dining options in Tennessee.