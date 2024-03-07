Wisconsin Eatery Crowned The Best Diner In The State

Diners are an American classic for a reason, dishing out popular fare like burgers and breakfasts, milkshakes and malts, BLTs and club sandwiches for decades to a crowd in need of comforting, tried-and-true dishes. While diners may not be as popular as they once were during their heyday of the mid-20th century, there are still plenty of establishments around the country to satisfy your craving for classic diner fare.

LoveFood searched around the country looking at "historic joints" and "sleek spots" to compile a list of the best diner in each state, basing its decisions on user reviews, awards and accolades and first-hand experience.

According to the site, the best diner in all of Wisconsin is Monty's Blue Plate Diner, a unique 1950s-style eatery in Madison retro-fitted into an old gas station that serves incredible food. Monty's Blue Plate Diner is located at 2089 Atwood Avenue.

This is what LoveFood had to say about Wisconsin's best diner:

"Pretty much everything except the food at Monty's Blue Plate Diner is blue, though we won't hold that against it. This classic spot has won local awards for its fabulous breakfast menu, which includes a particularly tasty corned beef hash and perfect pancakes. There's also a good range of vegetarian and vegan dishes, like tofu scramble and dairy-free banana and walnut pancakes, plus pies, cakes, and cookies baked fresh each day."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to read up on each state's best diner. You can also check out our previous coverage of the best diner for breakfast or the best "hole-in-the-wall" diner to learn about even more interesting dining options in Wisconsin.