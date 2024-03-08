Ariana Grande's New Album Features Relationship Advice From Her Nonna

Ariana Grande's seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, released on March 8th, highlights sweet relationship advice from her grandmother amid masterful lyrics that set the scene for a story.

"How can I tell if I'm in the right relationship," Grande questions in the opening track "intro (end of the world)." Her grandmother replies with sound advice during the final seconds of album closer, "ordinary things" prompting her granddaughter to:

"Never go to bed without kissing goodnight. That's the worst thing to do. Don't ever ever ever do that. And if you can't, and if you don't feel comfortable doing it, you're in the wrong place. Get out." The song concludes with Grande laughing in admiration of her Nonna and the wisdom that she imparted.

Other songs featured on the new album include, "bye," "eternal sunshine," "the boy is mine," "true story," and fan favorite, "yes, and?" to name a few. While much of the lyrics are "open to interpretation," Cosmopolitan believes that a few singles could be alluding to her relationship with ex-husband Dalton Gomez. During the album's title track, Grande sings:

"I showed you all my demons, all my lies / Yet you played me like Atari / Now it's like I'm lookin' in the mirror."

The "thank u, next" songstress spoke with US Weekly earlier this week, commenting on how scary it is for people to interpret which of her lyrics are inspired by real life, and which are her playing a character.

“I’m so nervous because pieces of [the album] touch on things that are real and then pieces of it are also just, like, part of the concept. So, what is that separation? It’s so scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher. It’s scary, but I digress. Too late. The vinyls have been printed.”

