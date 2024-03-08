Drake Slows Things Down On Remix Of 4Batz 'Act II: Date @ 8 (Remix)'

The highly-anticipated collaboration is the culmination of 4Batz's rapid success within the past few months alone. Since he debuted last June with "act i: stickerz 99," the young rapper has captivated thousands of fans on social media, and racked up millions of views on YouTube. He's also garnered plenty of attention from acts like SZA, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West and Timbaland. Last month, Timbo went viral after he suggested Drake and 4Batz should team up for a remix to "act ii."



"I'm telling you now," Timbo said. "If the boy [Drake] gets on this, it's outta here. It's already outta here."



Clearly, Drake got the hint. Earlier this week, the OVO Sound founder posted a screenshot of the file for his version of "act ii" to his Instagram Story. Not long afterward, 4Batz shared footage of himself and his crew with Drizzy as they played their song for the first time together. His new collaboration with Drake comes a week after he dropped off his recent single "act iii: on god? (she like)." Since its debut, the music video has already amassed 1.4 million views.



Listen to "act ii: date at 8 (remix)" below.

