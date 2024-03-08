Mel B Reveals If There Will Be A Spice Girls Reunion In 2024

Did Mel B just confirm a Spice Girls' reunion?

The Scary Spice songstress made an appearance on the Loose Women talk show on Thursday (March 7) where she revealed crucial information regarding possible Spice Girls' 30th anniversary plans.

"We are definitely doing something. I’m probably going to get told off, but I’ve said it. There you go. We’ll be announcing at some point later this year. Now I’m going to be in trouble.”

Brown, alongside Loose Women co-hosts Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, Christine Lampard, and Charlene White, touched on abusive relationship warning signs, girl power, and more. The "Spice Up Your Life" standout recently released the final chapters of her 2018 memoir ‘Brutally Honest’ where she highlighted her personal experience in an abusive relationship, and the long process behind reclaiming her "inner girl power."

"I always think if we understand what abuse looks like, if we know their patterns, then we can educate ourselves more and be very aware of those warning signs. That's why it's so important that our kids know what a healthy relationship looks like, that we as adults know what that looks like too."

The artist went on to stress the importance of speaking out and seeking exterior support in matters of abuse so that you do not have to face it alone.