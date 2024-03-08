Minnesota Eatery Crowned 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' In The Entire State

Food isn't the only factor that elevates a dining experience. Atmosphere is also a huge part of going out to eat. This feature, while not as important as the quality and freshness of the food, can transform a simple, run-of-the-mill visit to a local restaurant into an extraordinary, unforgettable adventure for the whole family.

While there are many restaurants scattered across Minnesota that offer decent decor and views, there is one so spectacular and unique that customers cannot stop raving about it!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most beautiful restaurant in Minnesota is Lurcat located in Minneapolis. Love Food praised this standout location for its "glamorous chandeliers" among other stunning decor.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most beautiful restaurant in the entire state:

"A chic venue with stunning views across to Loring Park, Lurcat’s decor is incredibly elegant, with a navy and gold ceiling, classic checkered flooring, white leather seating, and glamorous chandeliers. It’s so beautiful that couples often book out the restaurant for weddings. Aside from the gorgeous surroundings, Lurcat’s menu is special too, featuring dishes such as Korean barbecue salmon, smoked duck leg, and poached oysters."

For a continued list of the most beautiful restaurants in America visit lovefood.com.