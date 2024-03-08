Nikki Glaser & Esther Povitsky Explain Why 'Mom Culture' Needs A Rebrand

Moms tend to get a bad rap, and comedians Nikki Glaser and Esther Povitsky think it's time for that to change.

During Wednesday's (March 6) episode of The Nikki Glaser Podcast, host Nikki Glaser was joined by her friend, Povitsky, to celebrate iHeartRadio's Women Take The Mic initiative for International Women's Day (March 8). Throughout the episode, the pair discussed topics like navigating the comedy scene while getting older, how "embarrassing" it feels being eight months pregnant, the decision to not have kids, and how "mom culture" could use a rebrand.

Glaser asked how Povitsky is handling being pregnant and how she is preparing to welcome her first child with her fiance, which the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress revealing that she's cleaning her house more than ever, but rather than "nesting," she joked that she is doing "for myself" and that she has "not one single item purchased." She then explained how "mom culture" needs to rebrand because it can be "lame."

"I've always felt mom culture is a little lame, but going through this suffering and struggling 'cause I really respect toughness in people because I'm so weak, and I'm like oh, this is... you have to be really tough," Povitsky said. "And I'm just like, oh my god, every mom is so strong, so tough. Like they just go through all this, and no one respects them for it, no one cares, we just roll our eyes when babies cry. ... "It's crazy how we treat moms, and then going through this, I'm like 'I'm such a little b----' ... women are great."

Glaser jumped in to add how much of a challenge, responsibility and lifelong change it is to have a child.

"Whether or not it's like the right decision for your life, once you make it, you have to stick it out. There's no taking it back. You can't divorce your baby, like they can divorce you at a certain age, like Macaulay Culkin you, but like you are stuck with that decision," Glaser said. "That is really strong to me, to take a chance that this thing you don't know if you're good at yet, you might have this instinct that 'I'm gonna be good at it,' but like you're doing this thing."

She added, "It's just really impressive to me what women go through to make another human, and I'm too selfish to do it."

