Name New Mom Picks For Baby Is So Odd It Is Literally A Crime

With over 140 million babies born each year, and each one getting a name, there is going to be a wide range of monikers out there. Many parents go with names that have been around for centuries, but some new moms and dads might get creative and try a name that isn't used as often, or go with one that they made up. That is a gamble that can pay off if they choose a beautiful, unique name, but if that's not the case, it can be a lifetime of challenges for their child.

One new mom thought she'd try her hand at a distinctive name for her newborn and she wound up with one so bizarre that it is a crime... literally. She settled on the name Arson, and the mom's sister turned to Reddit to see if she is wrong in thinking her sibling's choice of name is a huge mistake.

In her post, the woman explained that it is her 25-year-old sister's first child and she revealed what she plans to name the baby at a recent dinner. In response, the mom's sister blurted out, "Are you being serious?" The mom got defensive and stated, "Yeah, we like the name it's unique," to which her younger sibling replied, "That name sucks and you're naming her after a felony crime." Offended, the mom-to-be and her boyfriend got up and left, then later sent an angry text to her parents accusing them of raising her sister to be "an opinionated brat with no respect." She also was mad her parents didn't stick up for her and her name choice.

The sisters' mom suggested her one daughter apologize for the critique, noting that the pregnancy has made her sibling hormonal. The sister did try to apologize but her sibling has just been sending her calls to voicemail and ignoring her texts. She asked commenters on Reddit for their opinion on the situation and while most people agreed with her reaction, some defended her sister's decision.

Comments included, "That's a terrible name. Someone needed to say something," and, "Parents need a reality check when they're about to ruin their kids' life. I would have reacted the same way. Maybe not the nicest way to say it but naming your kid that isn't the nicest either."

Others pointed out the true meaning of the name, with one person explaining Arson is originally from Arabic and actually means "an attractive person." The commenter stated, "I think it is the typical problem with naming. Words can have different meanings." Another wrote, "I am not native English or Arabic, but I have definitely encountered the name a few times."

