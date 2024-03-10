Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Give 'Wicked' Vibes In 2024 Oscars Gowns

By Kelly Fisher

March 11, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo donned stunning, Wicked-inspired looks on the red carpet at the 96th Academy Awards as they arrived at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. The two actresses walked the carpet on Sunday evening (March 10) wearing gowns seemingly as a nod to their iconic characters in the highly-anticipated movie-musical, due to premiere this year.

Grande wore a light pink gown with a bold puff-sleeve cape, and Erivo donned a sleek, emerald green dress with a train of frills along her back. Grande is set to play Glinda, and Erivo will portray Elphaba in Wicked: Part One, directed by Jon M. Chu. Inspired by the beloved Broadway musical, the two-part film will make “its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season,” its description reads on IMDb. The movie is expected to premiere on November 27.

Earlier this year, Grande revealed a behind-the-scenes glimpse of photos and videos from the Wicked: Part One set. She and Erivo exchanged heartfelt messages to one another on their Instagram stories. Erivo told the eternal sunshine megastar: “You are a one in a million and if I had to do this all over again, you'd still be my Glinda, but Ari really is the gift I was lucky to get.” Grande shared in a message of her own: “I will never forget a second of this time with you. Perhaps, the hardest laughs and cries of my life. I cannnot wait for the world to be changed by your Elphie the way I have been changed by her and by my time with you.”

Ariana GrandeCynthia Erivo
