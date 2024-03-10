Emma Stone appeared to have a wardrobe malfunction when she took the stage to accept her award for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday evening (March 10). Stone arrived in a strapless mint gown when she walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California.

Stone was nominated for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film also starring Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe. Previous recipients of the award honored this year’s nominees, and the 2023 Oscar winner in the category, Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), revealed Stone as the winner. Stone took the stage carefully covering the back of her dress.

“My dress is broken,” Stone said as she stepped up to the microphone. “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken,’” which Ryan Gosling performed from the record-breaking Greta Gerwig-directed movie, Barbie. Stone delivered a heartfelt, emotional acceptance speech as she spotlighted her fellow nominees, thanked those who worked on Poor Things and her family. As she wrapped up her speech, she asked the audience, “don’t look at the back of my dress.”

Poor Things also earned awards in the Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling and Production Design categories. See the full list of 2024 Oscars winners here.

Watch Stone's acceptance speech here: