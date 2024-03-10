PHOTOS: Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Baby Bump On Oscars Red Carpet
By Logan DeLoye
March 10, 2024
Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their first child together!
According to Variety, the glowing "High School Musical" star debuted her baby bump while co-hosting this year's Oscars red carpet pre-show with Julianne Hough. Hudgens dazzled carpet-goers in a form-fitting, long-sleeved black gown that elegantly displayed her growing baby bump.
Hudgens and Tucker, a professional baseball player for the Colorado Rockies, dated for three years before tying the knot at an "intimate" ceremony in December 2023. Pregnancy rumors swirled last October after "The Princess Switch" standout posted a photo from a bachelorette party to social media, and fans assumed that she was expecting.
Just last week, the soon-to-be mother-of-one made a special appearance on the She Pivots podcast (available on iHeartRadio) where she commented on the aforementioned "rude" and "disrespectful" assumptions stating:
“I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful. I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re pregnant.'”
She added: “Don’t make assumptions in all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies."
This will be Hudgens' and Tucker's first child together. A due date has yet to be revealed.