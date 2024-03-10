PHOTOS: Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Baby Bump On Oscars Red Carpet

By Logan DeLoye

March 10, 2024

US-FASHION-CFDA-AWARDS
Photo: AFP

Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their first child together!

According to Variety, the glowing "High School Musical" star debuted her baby bump while co-hosting this year's Oscars red carpet pre-show with Julianne Hough. Hudgens dazzled carpet-goers in a form-fitting, long-sleeved black gown that elegantly displayed her growing baby bump.

Hudgens and Tucker, a professional baseball player for the Colorado Rockies, dated for three years before tying the knot at an "intimate" ceremony in December 2023. Pregnancy rumors swirled last October after "The Princess Switch" standout posted a photo from a bachelorette party to social media, and fans assumed that she was expecting.

Just last week, the soon-to-be mother-of-one made a special appearance on the She Pivots podcast (available on iHeartRadio) where she commented on the aforementioned "rude" and "disrespectful" assumptions stating:

“I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful. I went out on my bachelorette party in October and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re pregnant.'”

She added: “Don’t make assumptions in all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies."

1 of 3
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America
2 of 3
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America
3 of 3
96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

This will be Hudgens' and Tucker's first child together. A due date has yet to be revealed.

Vanessa HudgensThe Oscars
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.