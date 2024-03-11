Weezer Announce 'Blue Album' Anniversary Tour With Big Name Special Guests

After months of teasing, Weezer officially announced their big plans for The Blue Album's 30th anniversary. Like fans had hoped, the band is heading out on an anniversary tour where they'll play their iconic debut album in full, and they're bringing some pretty big-named acts with them. Billed as "Voyage to the Blue Planet," The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. are joining them on all dates.

The tour kicks off September 4 in Saint Paul, Minnesota and wraps up October 11 in Inglewood, California. Check out the full list of dates below.

Weezer "Voyage to the Blue Planet" Tour Dates

Wed, Sept. 4, 2024 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Fri, Sept. 6, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat, Sept. 7, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Sun, Sept. 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Scotiabank Arena

Tues, Sept. 10, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wed, Sept. 11, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri, Sept. 13, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

Tues, Sept. 17, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Wed, Sept. 18, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Sept. 20, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Fri, Sept. 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sun, Sept. 29, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Tues, Oct. 1, 2024 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena

Fri, Oct. 4, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, Oct 5, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena

Sun, Oct. 6, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tues, Oct. 8, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Wed, Oct. 9, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Fri, Oct. 11, 2024 - Inglewood, CA- Intuit Dome