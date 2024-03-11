Weezer Announce 'Blue Album' Anniversary Tour With Big Name Special Guests
By Katrina Nattress
March 11, 2024
After months of teasing, Weezer officially announced their big plans for The Blue Album's 30th anniversary. Like fans had hoped, the band is heading out on an anniversary tour where they'll play their iconic debut album in full, and they're bringing some pretty big-named acts with them. Billed as "Voyage to the Blue Planet," The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. are joining them on all dates.
The tour kicks off September 4 in Saint Paul, Minnesota and wraps up October 11 in Inglewood, California. Check out the full list of dates below.
Weezer "Voyage to the Blue Planet" Tour Dates
Wed, Sept. 4, 2024 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Fri, Sept. 6, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Sat, Sept. 7, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Sun, Sept. 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Scotiabank Arena
Tues, Sept. 10, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wed, Sept. 11, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri, Sept. 13, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*
Tues, Sept. 17, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Wed, Sept. 18, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Fri, Sept. 20, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*
Fri, Sept. 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sun, Sept. 29, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Tues, Oct. 1, 2024 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena
Fri, Oct. 4, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat, Oct 5, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena
Sun, Oct. 6, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tues, Oct. 8, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Wed, Oct. 9, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Fri, Oct. 11, 2024 - Inglewood, CA- Intuit Dome