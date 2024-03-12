Lauren Boebert Asks Judge To Drop Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband
By Jason Hall
March 12, 2024
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) asked a Colorado judge to withdraw a restraining order against her ex-husband, Jayson, just over a month after multiple serious alleged incidents involving the former couple.
“Jayson and I have come to some pretty strict agreements,” Boebert told Garfield County Judge Jonathan Pototsky via Zoom in a clip shared by the Daily Mail.”Hopefully those are followed and we don’t have to pursue another one in the future.”
Pototsky vacated the civil protection order against Jayson and dismissed Lauren's case seeking a permanent order after the congresswoman confirmed that she wasn't threatened or coerced to make the request.
Last month, Rep. Boebert told the court that her ex-husband had "made multiple suicidal threats and threats to harm me over the past 15 months," as well as accusing Jayson of notifying her via text that he entered her home without permission to remove and destroy her personal belongings on February 2. Jayson was charged with third-degree assault, prohibited use of weapons, obstructing a peace officer, harassment, disorderly conduct and third-degree trespassing for an alleged incident involving his and Rep. Boebert's son, Tyler, 18, on January 9. A separate altercation allegedly took place on January 6 when Jayson called police on Lauren and claimed she punched him in the face at a Silt, Colorado, restaurant.
Rep. Boebert referenced both incidents while initially requesting the restraining order against her husband. The decision comes weeks after Tyler was arrested in relation to 22 criminal charges, including five felonies, for a string of alleged thefts.