Lauren Boebert Asks Judge To Drop Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) asked a Colorado judge to withdraw a restraining order against her ex-husband, Jayson, just over a month after multiple serious alleged incidents involving the former couple.

“Jayson and I have come to some pretty strict agreements,” Boebert told Garfield County Judge Jonathan Pototsky via Zoom in a clip shared by the Daily Mail.”Hopefully those are followed and we don’t have to pursue another one in the future.”

Pototsky vacated the civil protection order against Jayson and dismissed Lauren's case seeking a permanent order after the congresswoman confirmed that she wasn't threatened or coerced to make the request.