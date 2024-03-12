Pharrell Williams Exits Gig Early For His Safety Amid 'Dangerous Activity'

Pharrell Williams had to exit a gig 15 minutes early for his safety after an audience got too rowdy in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (March 9). According to NME, the "Happy" artist was performing at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah when fans started throwing things at the stage. The hitmaker addressed the crowd, urging them to stop as their actions created a safety hazard for his backup dancers.

“This is the liveliest city right now on the planet but we have also got to be the safest. I know you guys are excited and I know you are wanting to throw your wrist gadgets and lights and all that, but you can’t as the girls are dancing. And me? I love women, how about you?”

As they continued to throw the aforementioned items, Williams spoke up once again, this time with more urgency:

“We must protect our women so if you want to throw them lights you have to throw them the other way, not at the stage. Who understands what I’m saying? Let’s take those stupid wristbands and throw them in the air right now when I count to three. And now we are done.”

Audience members did not listen to the artist's plea and he ended up exiting the stage early, allowing them to "finish throwing things" at their leisure. The "Just a Cloud Away" standout did not return to the stage to conclude his set as planned.

Williams is not the first artist to put up with disrespectful concertgoers in recent years as it became an unfortunate trend in 2023. Bebe Rexha had to get stitches when a fan threw a phone at her face during a show last year, and an audience member at a P!nk concert even threw their mother's ashes on stage.