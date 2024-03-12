Selena Gomez Reveals Why Her Documentary 'Makes Me Sick'

Selena Gomez is reflecting on the documentary she released a couple of years ago and how it now makes her feel "sick" to hear the things she said about herself.

During a discussion on mental health at a Sunday (March 10) SXSW panel with her mother Mandy Teefey and moderator Dr. Jessica Stern, the Rare Beauty founder got self-reflective about her 2022 documentary My Mind & Me, which was filmed over the course of six years, per People.

"It makes me sick to hear the things I was saying about myself in the beginning. It bums me out," she said, adding "But I think everybody can relate to that feeling. [...] It's important to speak to yourself with kindness, but I don't think I really understood that [at the start of the film]."

The Apple TV+ documentary followed the "Love On" singer and her raw struggles with not only body image, confidence and professional burnout but suicidal thoughts that led to her canceling a tour and receiving a bipolar disorder diagnosis. Even though, looking back, she had people surrounding her and offering support, Gomez stated that "you can't force someone" who isn't ready to be honest about the state of their mental health.

"There was a lot of people that cared about me more than I cared about myself that really wanted me to do things I wasn't ready for," she said. "I had my rock bottom, and I had to do it in my time."

Gomez added, "It took a couple of tries, but I like to think and hope I'm in a much better place now."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is help. Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7 by dialing "988," reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" to 741741, or visit 988lifeline.org.