Selena Gomez is celebrating her boyfriend Benny Blanco's birthday in the sweetest way, penning a heartfelt message to her "love" and sharing some PDA-packed pics.

The "Love On" singer took to Instagram to gush about her "unbelievable" partner in honor of Blanco's 36th birthday on Friday (March 8). In the heartfelt post, Gomez shared several photos of the couple loved up and sharing kisses as well as a few clips of them enjoying time together, including one shot of them having fun on a teacup ride.

"Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you," she captioned the pics.