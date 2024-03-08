Selena Gomez Praises Boyfriend Benny Blanco In PDA-Packed Pics
By Sarah Tate
March 8, 2024
Selena Gomez is celebrating her boyfriend Benny Blanco's birthday in the sweetest way, penning a heartfelt message to her "love" and sharing some PDA-packed pics.
The "Love On" singer took to Instagram to gush about her "unbelievable" partner in honor of Blanco's 36th birthday on Friday (March 8). In the heartfelt post, Gomez shared several photos of the couple loved up and sharing kisses as well as a few clips of them enjoying time together, including one shot of them having fun on a teacup ride.
"Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you," she captioned the pics.
Since going official with their romance, Gomez and Blanco have not shied away from expressing their love for each other, sharing sweet backstage photos from awards shows as well as cuddly mornings in bed together.
The pair, who have known each other for years and collaborated in the past, have reportedly been dating since last summer. Gomez confirmed their romance in December, sweetly writing, "He is my absolute everything in my heart," before defending their relationship to fans leaving unsupportive comments, adding that he's been "the best thing that's every happened to me."