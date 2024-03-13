Eminem Drops 'Doomsday Pt. 2' Visuals With Cameos From Numerous Rap Stars
By Tony M. Centeno
March 13, 2024
Eminem rounded up a squad of hitmakers to appear in the music video for "Doomsday Pt. 2."
On Wednesday, March 13, the Detroit native released the visuals to his hit song from Lyrical Lemonade's All Is Yellow. In the Cole Bennett-directed video, Eminem kicks things off by poking his head out from the yellow curtains just like Juice WRLD and Cordae did in their "Doomsday" video. As he continues to walk forward, the seasoned wordsmith drops his slick bars while artists like Big Sean, Denzel Curry, Teezo Touchdown, Cordae, JID, BabyTron and Swae Lee spit his ad-libs.
Of course, the video also includes Eminem's lyrical assault on Benzino. Although there's no imagery that enhances his lyrics in the video, you do see Em laugh at his joke aimed at 'Zino, and throw his hands up in the air when he fires a stray shot at Coi Leray. Benzino previously offered up two responses to Em's latest song. Soon after the video dropped, the longtime foe of the Shady Records co-founder offered his thoughts about the visuals.
"He finally responded," Benzino wrote on Instagram. "Can someone tell me what in the plastic surgery happened to his face?? He looks like a waking [sic] corpse. Nah... this ain't it. RAP ELVIS DESTROYED @eminem"
Watch the full video below.