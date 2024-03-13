WATCH: Former Top WWE Star Makes Long-Anticipated AEW Debut

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, made her All Elite Wrestling debut on the special 'Big Business' edition of 'Dynamite' in her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, Wednesday (March 13) night.

Moné's debut came weeks after AEW CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan teased a "big announcement," which included several references alluding to her money-related persona.

"'Big Business' is going to be one of the most important nights ever in AEW and a night that the entire pro wrestling industry will remember," Khan said.

Fightful Select reported that Moné "is headed to AEW, and has been on their payroll for a while" immediately following Khan's announcement. Moné and then-co-Women's Tag Champion Naomi left during the live broadcast of RAW prior to their scheduled main event match in May 2022 and were suspended by WWE days later. Naomi, who recently competed for TNA Wrestling, made her WWE return at the 'Royal Rumble' pay-per-view in January.