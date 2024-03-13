ZAYN Reveals Cover Art, Release Date For New Album 'Room Under The Stairs'

ZAYN has been teasing new music for a while, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see when they can expect to hear what he's been working on. Now, we officially know when that is — and it's sooner than you think.

On Wednesday (March 13), the "PILLOWTALK" singer took to social media to announce his new album, Room Under The Stairs, is coming out next month, May 17. This will be his first full album since 2021's Nobody is Listening and the first new music since his last single "Love Like This" came out last summer.

In addition to the exciting and long-awaited news, ZAYN also shared the cover art for the album, which features his silhouetted profile in a moody blue with the deconstructed view of a room underneath a set of stairs leading to another floor.

Additional art shows the outlines of a house under construction as well as a piece that gives fans a closer look at the room in question, complete with guitars and and stereo equipment.