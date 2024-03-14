Chilling Video Shows Strange 'Shadow Creature' With Glowing Eyes Behind Boy

An innocent video of two children playing hide and seek has become much more sinister because upon further inspection, it might not have just been a child hiding in the clip. The video, which was filmed in Mexico, shows a little girl finding a boy behind a large rock and yelling "I found you!" As the boy reveals himself, what looks like a tall, dark figure with glowing eyes rises behind him.

The footage was posted to TikTok, where viewers were unsure if they were seeing an animal, something supernatural, or just an optical illusion. A slowed-down version of the clip was later shared on YouTube to better show the creepy 'shadow creature.'