Ghostly Figure Sets Off Security Camera

Home security cameras have been great for catching porch pirates or potential burglars, but they've also filmed plenty of non-criminal acts. They've recorded everything from alien abductions to strange creatures to epic meltdowns to lightning strikes to babies being born. Now, a security cam in California might have just filmed a ghost.

The camera, which is motion activated, started recording after a shadow mist passed in front of it, and many people who watch the footage are convinced that the mist is a ghost.

It all went down in Modesto over the summer, but the homeowner's brother recently shared the footage online. He revealed that his sister's dogs were barking all night and she kept looking outside to see what had them so worked up, but she didn't see anything. A few hours later though, she got a notification from her security system that motion had been detected outside. That's when she watched the haunting clip.