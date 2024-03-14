Jennifer Lopez Mysteriously Cancels Last Seven Tour Dates

Jennifer Lopez unexpectedly cancelled the last seven shows as part of her This Is Me…Now tour, offering no explanation to ticket holders. According to Page Six, the "On The Floor" songstress had seven remaining dates that were all "quietly" wiped from Ticketmaster's website on Wednesday (March 13).

Cancellation notices were posted next to Tampa, Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Raleigh, North Carolina, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Atlanta Georgia tour dates, while Cleveland, Ohio, and Houston, Texas were entirely removed from what would have been the artist's summer tour. An inside source told Page Six that the sudden cancellation of all seven tour dates was "a logistical issue through the promoter and there is potential for the affected concerts to be rescheduled."

As of March 14th, Lopez' tour is scheduled to conclude in New York City on August 17th. The This Is Me…Now tour encompasses the icon's most recent album, This Is Me...Now, released in tandem with her documentary film "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," last month. The project debuted at No. 38 on Billboard's 200 chart, which Page Six referred to as a "flop." Rather than highlight the mysterious cancellations as Lopez' doing, Ticketmaster blamed the "event organizer" and shared information on how ticket holders can get a refund for their purchases.

The 54-year-old has yet to comment on the situation as fans across the country continue to speculate about the random cancellations.