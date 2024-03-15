California Restaurant Serves The 'Best Chicken Wings' In The State

When's the last time you had a delicious plate of chicken wings? If your answer to the previous question is longer than a month, then we have just the information for you!

It's chicken wing time. Yes, that's right. And what a wonderful time it is. Whether you prefer sweet, savory, spicy, or mild, something about the tasty wings served at this standout eatery keeps customers (with all kinds of different sauce preferences) coming back for more. And, let's not forget about ranch and celery (and possibly some napkins) on the side. Where would chicken wings be if it were not for these trusty pairings?

While there are many restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one is known far and wide for serving the best chicken wings around!

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best chicken wings in California are served at Ye Rustic Inn in Los Angeles.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about the restaurant that serves the best chicken wings in the entire state:

"This LA landmark looks like it did on opening day in 1971, though by now Ye Rustic Inn has achieved the coveted status of dive bar — one treasured by insiders for its cheap, yet meaty and perfectly sauced and seasoned wings. (And pitchers of beer to go with them.) No fancy sauces and varieties on this stripped-down menu. Just get the wings crispy and medium spicy, with a side of vinegar-based hot sauce to customize."

For a continued list of the best places to order a heaping plate of chicken wings across the country visit cheapism.com.