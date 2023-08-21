America is a vast and beautiful country and as such has many different environments stretching across the country, from rocky mountains reaching high in the sky and fields swaying in the breeze and stretching endless distances to breathtakingly beautiful beaches lining the coast. The U.S. also houses thousands of lakes that provide a great way to cool down in the sun or serve as a much-needed waterfront destination for anyone living in landlocked states.

Travel Pulse searched around the country to find the best lake destination in each state that "serve as both a base for water-based recreation and a place to get away from it all."

While Georgia has plenty of beautiful lake towns that are worth a visit, the best lake destination in the Peach State is Lake Lanier, located about 50 miles from both Atlanta and Athens. If you're into all things spooky, the lake also takes center stage for the creepiest urban legend in the state.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The largest lake entirely within the Peach State, Lake Lanier is less than an hour from Atlanta and is the perfect spot to leave the city behind for the day or a few. Take to the water, where you're bound to meet other boaters out having a good time then kick your feet up at one of the waterside restaurants and bars like thatched-roof tiki spot Pelican Pete's."

Check out Travel Pulse's full list to read up on the best lake destination in each state.