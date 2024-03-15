Kelly Clarkson Sues Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock For A Second Time

Kelly Clarkson is suing her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock for a second time, with the new filing coming months after she won a multi-million lawsuit against ex.

According to Page Six, the complaint was filed Monday (March 11) in Los Angeles and accuses Blackstock and his father Narvel Blackstock's management company Starstruck Entertainment of violating California's labor laws, such as the Talent Agencies Act. The lawsuit claims Starstruck and Blackstock acted as an "unlicensed talent agency" when they booked business deals on the "Stronger" singer's behalf as far back as 2007. California labor laws state that, with just a few exceptions, only talent agents can broker deals for their clients.

"Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck ... all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable ... and all monies previously paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith," the filings read.

The outlet reports that Clarkson is seeking reimbursement for payments made to her former management company from various avenues, including "commissions, fees, profits, advances, producing fees or other monies."

In November 2023, a court ruled that Blackstock was overcharging his then-wife while working as her manager and was found to have booked deals for Clarkson for The Voice and Norwegian Cruise Lines, among others, TMZ reported at the time. He was ordered to pay back more than $2.6 million, a ruling that he his appealing.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Blackstock's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, hit back at the musician's new lawsuit, which covers 10 additional years not included in the previous complaint.

"It is morally, ethically and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon's lifestyle during the marriage," he said.

Clarkson's lawsuits follow a 2020 complaint in which Starstruck sued Clarkson for $1.4 million in unpaid commissions for her work on both The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married for seven years before the Chemistry singer filed for divorce in 2020, finalizing their split nearly two years later. The former couple share two children, 9-year-old daughter River and 7-year-old son Remington.