New Details On Adult Film Star Sophia Leone's Death

Adult film star Sophia Leone's death is being labeled as "suspicious" and "unique," but not a "robbery and homicide," the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed to TMZ on Friday (March 15).

The department said it's investigating Leone's death as suspicious, but denied a previous "robbery and homicide" investigation claim made by her agency, 101 Modeling, noting that there were no signs of trauma when her body was found at her apartment on March 1. Leone, 26, was reportedly found "unresponsive" at her New Mexico apartment, 101 Modeling said in a post shared on its X account last Saturday (March 9).