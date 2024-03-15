New Details On Adult Film Star Sophia Leone's Death

By Jason Hall

March 15, 2024

Photo: @xosophialeone/Instagram

Adult film star Sophia Leone's death is being labeled as "suspicious" and "unique," but not a "robbery and homicide," the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed to TMZ on Friday (March 15).

The department said it's investigating Leone's death as suspicious, but denied a previous "robbery and homicide" investigation claim made by her agency, 101 Modeling, noting that there were no signs of trauma when her body was found at her apartment on March 1. Leone, 26, was reportedly found "unresponsive" at her New Mexico apartment, 101 Modeling said in a post shared on its X account last Saturday (March 9).

Leone broke into the adult film industry in 2014 at the age of 18 and starred in more than 80 films, according to her IMDB page. Reports of the Miami's native's death came days after the family of fellow adult film actress Emily Willis revealed she was "fighting for her life" in a "vegetative coma" one month after suffering cardiac arrest at a rehabilitation center in Malibu, as well as the recent deaths of former adult film actresses Kagney Linn Carter, 36, in February and Jesse Jane, 43, in January.

