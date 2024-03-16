All-Pro OT Tyron Smith Makes Free Agency Decision

All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Jets worth up to $20 million with incentives, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Friday (March 15) night.

Smith, 33, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 9 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, has served as the team's blindside offensive tackle since his rookie year and consistently been one of the league's best players at his position when healthy.

"Eight-time Pro Bowl OT Tyron Smith intends to sign with the New York Jets, per sources. The 33-year-old Smith is expected to go from protecting [Cowboys quarterback] Dak Prescott to protecting [Jets quarterback] Aaron Rodgers," Schefter wrote on his X account. "Jets are giving OT Tyron Smith a one-year deal that, with incentives, could be worth up to $20 million, per source. Smith is said to be looking forward to the idea of protecting Aaron Rodgers."