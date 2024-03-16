All-Pro OT Tyron Smith Makes Free Agency Decision
By Jason Hall
March 16, 2024
All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Jets worth up to $20 million with incentives, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Friday (March 15) night.
Smith, 33, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 9 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, has served as the team's blindside offensive tackle since his rookie year and consistently been one of the league's best players at his position when healthy.
"Eight-time Pro Bowl OT Tyron Smith intends to sign with the New York Jets, per sources. The 33-year-old Smith is expected to go from protecting [Cowboys quarterback] Dak Prescott to protecting [Jets quarterback] Aaron Rodgers," Schefter wrote on his X account. "Jets are giving OT Tyron Smith a one-year deal that, with incentives, could be worth up to $20 million, per source. Smith is said to be looking forward to the idea of protecting Aaron Rodgers."
Smith has started in all 161 NFL career appearances, having been limited to just two games in 2020 and four in 2022 due to injuries. The former USC standout is a two-time first-team All-Pro (2014, 2016), three-time second-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler (2013-19, 2021) and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
Smith made 13 starts in 2023 and allowed just one sack on 847 total snaps, receiving an 83.8 player grade from Pro Football Focus. The 33-year-old was the longest-tenured player on the Cowboys' roster entering the 2023 season and has never previously tested the free agent market during his NFL career.