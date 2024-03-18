Drake Fulfills Fan's Expensive 'Rich Baby Daddy' Request During Show

Drake is all about giving back to fans in a big way these days!

According to HipHopDX, the "One Dance" hitmaker honored a female fan's "bold" request during his latest "It’s All a Blur" tour stop with J. Cole, agreeing to be her "rich baby daddy."

The woman, standing in the pits, held up a sign that read: “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?” Drake went above and beyond to fulfill the request, and even granted the woman "safe" access to the VIP section.

“Well, first of all, I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy, but I’d love to first of all get you out the pits so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some shit because you can’t be pregnant and bouncing around when I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around. Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.”

This is just one example of the kindness that Drake continues to exude on tour. During his performance in Kansas City on March 2nd, the icon read a message from a fan in the audience that revealed that their parents recently passed away and they were left with a large mortgage debt. Drake addressed the debt in front of the entire crowd, noting that he would pay the full amount "out of pocket."

“Your mom passed away? Oh this is the outstanding balance right here? That’s a lot of money right there. But you know what? Imma pay your whole mortgage for you. That’s 160 bands but, Imma pay out of my pocket, that’s gonna come from me.”

The refreshing generosity does not end there! The 37-year-old also gave a few cancer survivors thousands of dollars after seeing their signs during tour stops in Pittsburgh and Nashville this year. Fan's can catch Drake at his next tour stop on March 18th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.