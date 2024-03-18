Kate Middleton Seen Smiling In New Video With Prince William

Kate Middleton appears to be all smiles in a new video captured over the weekend amid growing conspiracy theories circulating online.

The Princess of Wales was seen enjoying some time with her husband, Prince William, on Saturday (March 16) as the royal couple visited a local farm stand about a mile from their home in Windsor. British publication The Sun first reported that the royals were seen at the shop after watching their children — George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5 — play sports, with eyewitnesses noting that Kate looked "happy, relaxed and healthy."

Though no photos of their outing were initially published, TMZ obtained a video on Monday (March 18) that captured William and Kate strolling by the shop and each carrying a bag. They were both dressed casually, with the Princess wearing athletic wear like leggings and a black pullover, while the Prince of Wales donned a pair of jeans, coat and a baseball cap.

Middleton was previously photographed leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William hours after apologizing for sharing an edited photo to celebrate Mother's Day in the United Kingdom.

The new video depicting Middleton smiling and chatting with her husband is the clearest image the public has seen since she underwent a "planned" abdominal surgery in January, spending a couple of weeks in the hospital recovering before being sent home to continue her recovery. At the time, Kensington Palace stated that details of her surgery would be kept private and that she would not return to public duties until after Easter (March 31).

However, her lengthy absence from royal duties sparked unsubstantiated rumors and conspiracy theories online, culminating in the Palace issuing a "rare" statement to mitigate the claims, stating that the Princess was "doing well" and to reiterate the initial timeline.