Lance Bass & AJ McLean Celebrate Their 'Pink Era' With Matching Dyed Hair

Lance Bass and AJ McLean may be from two of the biggest boybands of all time, but they are once again proving there is no rivalry between the pair as they showed off their matching dyed hair.

On Sunday (March 17), Bass shared a video on Instagram lip-syncing to "Made For Me" by Muni Long alongside McLean. As the Backstreet Boys member wondered "Where have you been?" the *NSYNC alum responded "Nobody knows me like you do." The pair continued to sing at each other before ending the video with a sweet swaying hug.

The video also showed off Bass and McLean's matching vivid hot pink hair, which Bass joked about in the video, writing, "When you're both in your pink era." He also captioned the video "Girl dads." Bass shares 2-year-old twins, son Alexander and daughter Violet, with husband Michael Turchin, while McLean shares daughters Elliot, 11, and Lyric, 6, with ex-wife Rochelle, per People.

Of course, the surprise collab only prompted fans to beg for a tour with *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys. "Can you get 8 other friends together and go on tour pls," one user commented, while another wrote they were "manifesting it."