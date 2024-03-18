WATCH: Big Sean Subtly Teases New Music Live At Rolling Loud Festival

Is Big Sean about to drop another hit?

That is the question on fan's minds after the "Bounce Back" artist wrapped up his epic set at Rolling Loud last weekend. According to HipHopDX, the 35-year-old standout "ran off stage" to background music that fans believe was a teaser for a future track. Instagram blogger Riki P. posted a video of the hitmaker exiting the stage, to which Sean himself replied:

“Not sure why the lyrics were goin in n out like that?! But anyway, next week it's on!" The comment concluded with a handful of flame emojis. HipHopDX mentioned that the “IDFWU” rapper promised fan's new music back in February before entirely wiping his social media posts (except for he and Jhené Aiko's son's birth announcement).