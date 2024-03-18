WATCH: Big Sean Subtly Teases New Music Live At Rolling Loud Festival
By Logan DeLoye
March 18, 2024
Is Big Sean about to drop another hit?
That is the question on fan's minds after the "Bounce Back" artist wrapped up his epic set at Rolling Loud last weekend. According to HipHopDX, the 35-year-old standout "ran off stage" to background music that fans believe was a teaser for a future track. Instagram blogger Riki P. posted a video of the hitmaker exiting the stage, to which Sean himself replied:
“Not sure why the lyrics were goin in n out like that?! But anyway, next week it's on!" The comment concluded with a handful of flame emojis. HipHopDX mentioned that the “IDFWU” rapper promised fan's new music back in February before entirely wiping his social media posts (except for he and Jhené Aiko's son's birth announcement).
Then, last Friday (March 15) the Santa Monica-born, Detroit-raised icon shared a new post, encompassing themes of clarity where he displayed a few recording sessions gearing up for his next album.
“It’s alright to check in with yourself and ask: ‘Is this what you still desire? Just ask yourself: ‘How clear am I on this?’ You know? It’s okay to change your mind. It’s okay to make mistakes. It’s okay to learn your lessons. It’s okay to be human.”
Can we expect new music from Big Sean this week? Will the theme of his next album be all about "clarity?" Fans can look forward to their questions being answered in coming weeks as the artist continues to hint at projects in the works.