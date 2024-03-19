Aaron Donald's Retirement Message To Sean McVay Revealed
By Jason Hall
March 19, 2024
Former Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald apparently revealed his retirement plans to head coach Sean McVay in advance with a simple message.
Donald told McVay "I'm full" in relation to his Hall of Fame career following the Rams' 24-23 NFC Wild Card loss to the Detroit Lions on January 15, the coach revealed to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer during a phone conversation on Sunday (March 17).
“I’m just like, And you should be. You have every right to feel that way,” McVay said via Breer in an article published on Monday (March 18). “What an amazing thing. The words won’t do justice to the way that he so eloquently articulated it to me and just put it in a way that, as a human being, all you’re really looking for is to be at peace and to be happy. He was full. And, man, did you feel that. You’re just so happy because he earned it too.”
Donald, 32, widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive tackles in NFL history announced his retirement after 10 NFL seasons on Friday (March 15).
Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. 🍾🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz— AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024
Donald spent his entire career with the Rams, having been selected by the franchise at No. 13 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft prior to its relocation from St. Louis to Los Angeles and Super Bowl LVI victory in 2022.
"For 10 years, I have been fortunate to play the game of football at the highest level. I'm thankful for the people I've met along the way, the relationships I've built and the things I've accomplished with my teammates and individually," Donald said in a statement shared on his social media accounts.
"I would like to thank St. Louis for the love and support during my first two years in the league as a St. Louis Ram, and through my eight years as a Los Angeles Ram. I would like to thank Los Angeles for the love and support throughout my career as well. California has become home to me and my family, and you all made it extra special.
Aaron Donald 🐐— NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2024
3x Defensive Player of the Year
8x First-Team All-Pro
Pro Bowler in every season (10x)
2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year
Super Bowl LVI Champion
One of the greatest careers of all-time. pic.twitter.com/LOPuOcg1SM
"Throughout my career, I have given my everything to football both mentally and physically - 365 days a year was dedicated to becoming the best possible player I could be," he added. "I respected this game like no other and I'm blessed to be able to conclude my NFL career with the same franchise that drafted me. Not many people get drafted to a team, win a World Championship with that team and retire with that team. I do not, and will not, take that for granted.
"As I turn my focus to a new chapter, I don't know what the future holds, but I am excited about the off the field possibilities. I'm looking forward to spending more time with my wife, Erica, and my kids, Jaeda, AJ, Aaric and Aali. The greatest reward was being able to play this game with them by my side, and I can't wait to watch them live out their dreams just as they watched me live out mine."
Donald is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2017, 2018, 2020), which is tied with Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt for the most in league history; a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team; and was selected to the Pro Bowl during each of his 10 NFL seasons and as a first-team All-Pro during eight seasons, only excluding his rookie year and an injury-shortened 2022 campaign.