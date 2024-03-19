Aaron Donald's Retirement Message To Sean McVay Revealed

Former Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald apparently revealed his retirement plans to head coach Sean McVay in advance with a simple message.

Donald told McVay "I'm full" in relation to his Hall of Fame career following the Rams' 24-23 NFC Wild Card loss to the Detroit Lions on January 15, the coach revealed to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer during a phone conversation on Sunday (March 17).

“I’m just like, And you should be. You have every right to feel that way,” McVay said via Breer in an article published on Monday (March 18). “What an amazing thing. The words won’t do justice to the way that he so eloquently articulated it to me and just put it in a way that, as a human being, all you’re really looking for is to be at peace and to be happy. He was full. And, man, did you feel that. You’re just so happy because he earned it too.”

Donald, 32, widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive tackles in NFL history announced his retirement after 10 NFL seasons on Friday (March 15).