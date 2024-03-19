Beyonce's Dad Builds Hope For Destiny's Child Reunion With Sweet Message

Beyoncè's Dad, Mathew Knowles, expressed his gratitude for Destiny's Child in the months leading up to the group's 25th anniversary on Monday, March 18th, with a sweet message on Instagram. The father-of-four and former Destiny's Child manager took to social media to publicly thank the forever-iconic girl group for allowing him to be apart of their journey to stardom over two decades ago.

"It is hard to believe that it has been almost 25 years since we began this journey this June. You were just young teenagers with a dream to be the best in the world and you accomplished your dream."

He continued:

"I thank you for your trust that you gave me to help create and facilitate your amazing journey. I want to acknowledge all the many young artists and dancers from Girls Tyme to Destiny’s Child who were in some way part of the journey as well as the former managers who were there with Girls Tyme before me."

Mathew did not mention former Destiny's Child bandmates LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, but did shout out the rest of the group by name. Followers were quick to notice this and took to the comment section, surprised that the former manager would skip over a few of the band's original members.