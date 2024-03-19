California Eatery Serves The 'Best Burger And Fries Meal' In The State

What could possibly be more perfect than the iconic pairing of peanut butter and jelly? That is the expression that everyone seems to turn to when describing how well two things complement each other, but what about a classic burger and fries meal? This dish does not get enough credit for its component compatibility. Perhaps, in time, it could be the new, cool way to note that a pair of things go hand in hand.

"We go together like burgers and fries."

Immediately legendary. Many California restaurants offer patrons a hearty burger and fries meal, but only one serves this delicious dish best. So, if you've been searching for the next best place to order this tasty pairing, look no further than LoveFood's list of the best burger and fries meal in each state!

Per the list, the best burger and fries meal in all of California is sold at HiHo Cheeseburger in Santa Monica. Albany's Juanita & Maude, and Oakland's Trueburger also made the list!

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"At casual burger joint HiHo Cheeseburger, the patties are made with premium grass-fed Wagyu beef, and customers can choose between a double or triple-stacked burger, with the option of having it grilled in mustard, made spicy, or served with pastrami. Toppings, meanwhile, include ketchup, American cheese, onion jam, lettuce, and house-made pickles. Don't forget a side of fries – they're super crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside."

For a continued list of where to order the best burger and fries meals across the country visit lovefood.com.