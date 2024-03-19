J. Cole Teases New Music On Alleged 'Burner Account': 'Might Delete Later'

Is J. Cole actually teasing new music from a burner account on social media?

That is the question on fan's minds after the artist allegedly created a "burner" Instagram page to share not one, but two separate vlogs featuring behind-the-scenes tour footage and clips from a recording session paired with mysterious audio. The first video was posted three weeks ago, with the most recent shared less than a day ago.

Fans suspect that the title of the page, "mightdeletelater" is a nod to a future album title despite Cole supposedly revealing the title of his next project back in 2023. Each post highlights a unique song that has yet to be released, and the page already has 122,000 followers. The bio features a phone number, encouraging fans and followers to "Text +1 (910) 335-4033."

If the 39-year-old standout is in fact teasing a new album, the project will be his first since 2021’s The Off-Season. Per HipHopDX, Cole already confirmed that the title of his next album would be The Fall Off last year, but that record has yet to be released. Will he be releasing Might Delete Later (as fans assume), or The Fall Off first? We'll just have to wait and see what the future holds!

The "No Role Modelz" artist is currently on tour with Drake as part of the "It’s All a Blur — Big As the What? Tour." Fans can catch the hitmaker in concert at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on March 19th.