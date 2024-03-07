J. Cole, SZA, Nicki Minaj & More To Perform At Dreamville Fest 2024

Fans have known about Nicki Minaj's involvement with the festival since she announced her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" last year. In her touring schedule, she confirmed her attendance at both Dreamville Fest and Rolling Loud in Los Angeles. Since they are both performing on the same night, it's possible Cole and Minaj might perform their collaboration "Let Me Calm Down" for the first time live. She recently released the extended version of the record on streaming services.



Another stand-out act fans will be hype to see is ScHoolboy Q. The TDE rapper recently dropped his sixth studio album Blue Lips featuring songs like "Foux" featuring Ab-Soul and "Blueslides." Q's appearance might mark the first time he'll perform songs from his new album live at a festival. Dreamville Fest will also serve as a warm-up for Chris Brown's upcoming "11:11 Tour." His string of shows begins in June and will continue until August.



Make sure to cop your tickets for Dreamville Fest now!

