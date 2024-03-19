Lollapalooza 2024 Lineup Announced: See Who's Performing

The official lineup for Lollapalooza 2024 has been announced and based on the star-packed list, the festival is bound to be an event to remember.

The iconic festival is once again set to transform Chicago's Grant Park into a musical wonderland as several big names take over the Windy City August 1 to August 4. Headliners taking the stage this year include SZA, Tyler The Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future X, Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex.

Other performers set to take the stage during the four-day festival include Victoria Monét, Deftones, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Pierce the Veil, Sexyy Red, Teddy Swims, Chappell Roan, Vince Staples, Killer Mike, Kesha, Ethel Cain, Megan Moroney, The Japanese House, Dominic Fike, Lizzy McAlpine, Zedd, Two Door Cinema Club, Hippo Campus, Labrinth, Benson Boone, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Jungle, and many more.

Check out the full list of performers below.