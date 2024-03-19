Minnesota Eatery Serves The 'Best Burger And Fries Meal' In The State

What could possibly be more perfect than the iconic pairing of peanut butter and jelly? That is the expression that everyone seems to turn to when describing how well two things complement each other, but what about a classic burger and fries meal? This dish does not get enough credit for its component compatibility. Perhaps, in time, it could be the new, cool way to note that a pair of things go hand in hand.

"We go together like burgers and fries."

Immediately legendary. Many Minnesota restaurants offer patrons a hearty burger and fries meal, but only one serves this delicious dish best. So, if you've been searching for the next best place to order this tasty pairing, look no further than LoveFood's list of the best burger and fries meal in each state!

Per the list, the best burger and fries meal in all of Minnesota is sold at King's Place Bar and Grill in Miesville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"Located in the tiny town of Miesville, family-run King’s Place Bar and Grill has a menu of 15 burgers, all made using the freshest ingredients. Everything is good, from the Chessman (topped with mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese) to the Full Count, a delicious mash-up of toppings including peanut butter, barbecue sauce, pepper Jack cheese, and crispy onions. Customers also praise the laidback atmosphere and reasonable prices."

For a continued list of where to order the best burger and fries meals across the country visit lovefood.com.