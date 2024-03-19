Travis Kelce In Talks For Major Off-Field Gig: Report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly in talks to host a "celebrity-focused" reboot of the game show 'Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?' for Amazon Prime Video, two sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Variety.com on Tuesday (March 19).

Kelce, 34, a three-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL's all-time greatest tight ends, has emerged as arguably the biggest star in the league over the past year, having hosted 'Saturday Night Live' last March and been featured in numerous commercials throughout the football season prior to his heavily publicized relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. 'Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader?' ran on FOX with host Jeff Foxworthy for three consecutive seasons beginning in 2007 and later returned for a fourth season in 2015, while a newer version for Nickelodeon was hosted by wrestling legend turned actor John Cena in 2019.

Several other NFL stars have hosted game show reboots including Pro Football Hall of Famers Michael Strahan on the modern version of '$100,000 Pyramid' for ABC and Peyton Manning on 'College Bowl' for NBC and Peacock.

Kelce, who is set to return for his 12th NFL season, is in the third year of a four-year, $57.25 million contract, which makes him the fourth-highest-paid tight end in the NFL, according to USA TODAY.