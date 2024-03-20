Eminem Is Working On His Next Album, According To Dr. Dre

“And I actually talked to him and he told me it was okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show," Dre confirmed. "So he has an album coming out. I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow. And he holds his music close to his chest so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.”



This would be the follow-up to Eminem's 2020 LP Music To Be Murdered By. Since then, Em has teamed up with the likes of CeeLo Green, Snoop Dogg and the late Juice WRLD. He also recently hopped on Lyrical Lemonade's debut album. It's no secret that Eminem and Dr. Dre have been working together on new music over the past two years. Back in 2022, Em, Dre and Snoop snapped a photo together during one of their studio sessions. It's been some time since fans have heard an update on what they've been working on, but it looks like they could finally hear something new very soon.



Dre didn't share the release date, but it's possible we may hear an update from Em soon enough. Check out Jimmy Kimmel's interview with Dre along with their hilarious sketch "Dre's Anatomy" below.

