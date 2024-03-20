Eminem Is Working On His Next Album, According To Dr. Dre
By Tony M. Centeno
March 20, 2024
Eminem and Dr. Dre are reuniting for the Detroit rapper's upcoming album.
On Tuesday night, March 20, Dr. Dre appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent to talk about a plethora of topics from his recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to his work with Snoop on their upcoming project Missionary. Towards the end of their conversation, Dre officially announced Eminem is working on his next studio album.
“Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now: Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year,” Dre declared.
“And I actually talked to him and he told me it was okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show," Dre confirmed. "So he has an album coming out. I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow. And he holds his music close to his chest so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.”
This would be the follow-up to Eminem's 2020 LP Music To Be Murdered By. Since then, Em has teamed up with the likes of CeeLo Green, Snoop Dogg and the late Juice WRLD. He also recently hopped on Lyrical Lemonade's debut album. It's no secret that Eminem and Dr. Dre have been working together on new music over the past two years. Back in 2022, Em, Dre and Snoop snapped a photo together during one of their studio sessions. It's been some time since fans have heard an update on what they've been working on, but it looks like they could finally hear something new very soon.
Dre didn't share the release date, but it's possible we may hear an update from Em soon enough. Check out Jimmy Kimmel's interview with Dre along with their hilarious sketch "Dre's Anatomy" below.