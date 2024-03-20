Massachusetts Destination Named Among 'Most Beautiful Places In America'

The fact that "America The Beautiful" is a song title and a common expression all in one is no coincidence. America is truly stunning. From endless fields of wheat that seamlessly blend together to create the heartland, to vibrant desert rocks and vast, sandy coastlines; the United States is surely something special. There are so many pretty landscapes that its difficult to chose between them in terms of which outshines the other!

You might be able to come up with one or two of your favorite places based on personal preference, but Condé Nast Traveler went above and beyond and listed 50 for our viewing pleasure!

Per the list, the most beautiful destination in all of Massachusetts is the stunning "summer escape" of Martha's Vineyard, and for good reason.

Here's what Condé Nast Traveler had to say about the most beautiful destination in the entire state:

"Martha’s Vineyard is a favorite summer escape, lined by rugged Atlantic beaches and dotted with quaint towns. Head to the southwestern tip of the island (locally known as “up-island”) for more undeveloped and rural scenery, including dense woods, uncrowded beaches, and fishing villages."

For a continued list of the most beautiful places across the country visit cntraveler.com.