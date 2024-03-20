Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Dates, Special Guest For 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'

Megan Thee Stallion announced her plans for her first headlining tour last week. The tour begins in Minneapolis, MN on May 14 and will continue throughout the U.S. while hitting up big cities like Chicago, Detroit, New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans and more. Her string of shows will also head overseas to the U.K. for a couple of weeks before she and Big Glo wrap things up in Washington, D.C. at the Broccoli City Festival on July 27.



Her tour announcement comes ahead of Meg's upcoming album. As of this report, the Grammy award-winning rapper has yet to reveal the details about her follow-up to Traumazine. However, after she ruffled feathers with her past two singles "Cobra" and "HISS," Meg is bound to announce the title and release date real soon.



Hotties around the world will be able to cop their tickets to the show beginning on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Check out the NSFW tour poster and the full list of dates below.