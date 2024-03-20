Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Dates, Special Guest For 'Hot Girl Summer Tour'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 20, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed the dates and her special guest for her upcoming tour.
On Wednesday, March 20, the Houston hottie revealed GloRilla will join her on the "Hot Girl Summer Tour." Meg shared the official dates for her tour in a revealing poster she uploaded to social media. In one version of the poster, you can see Meg in a pool while wearing a grey bikini. In a more risque rendition of the tour poster, the "Cobra" rapper reveals her bare backside and sandy cheeks.
"THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR IS HERE and I’m bringing my girl GLORILLA WITH ME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," Meg wrote in her post.
Megan Thee Stallion announced her plans for her first headlining tour last week. The tour begins in Minneapolis, MN on May 14 and will continue throughout the U.S. while hitting up big cities like Chicago, Detroit, New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans and more. Her string of shows will also head overseas to the U.K. for a couple of weeks before she and Big Glo wrap things up in Washington, D.C. at the Broccoli City Festival on July 27.
Her tour announcement comes ahead of Meg's upcoming album. As of this report, the Grammy award-winning rapper has yet to reveal the details about her follow-up to Traumazine. However, after she ruffled feathers with her past two singles "Cobra" and "HISS," Meg is bound to announce the title and release date real soon.
Hotties around the world will be able to cop their tickets to the show beginning on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Check out the NSFW tour poster and the full list of dates below.
THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR IS HERE and I’m bringing my girl GLORILLA WITH ME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥General Public tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10am your local time. Get ready hotties it’s about to be a timeeee 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Can't wait to see y'all! ☀️ #hotgirlsummertour… pic.twitter.com/XbokkbppTh— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 20, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer Tour" Dates
May 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center ^
May 17 - Chicago, IL - United Center ^
May 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena ^
May 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden ^
May 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center ^
May 24 - Napa, California - BottleRock Napa Valley ^
May 26 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival
May 28 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena ^
May 30 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum ^
June 1 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena ^
June 4 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena ^
June 6 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ^
June 8 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena ^
June 10 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center ^
June 11 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center ^
June 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ^
June 14 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center ^
June 16 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena ^
June 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center ^
June 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena ^
June 22 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena ^
July 4 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
July 5 - Manchester, England - Co-op Live
July 7 - Paris, France - Zenith
July 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
July 11 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
July 14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
July 16 - Newcastle upon Tyne, England - Utilita Arena Newcastle
July 17 - London, England - The O2
July 27 - Washington, D.C. - Broccoli City Festival (Audi Field)
^ with GloRilla