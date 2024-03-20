Motörhead Founder Lemmy's Ashes Are Being Enshrined At A Hollywood Bar

It's been more than eight years since Lemmy Kilmister died, but the Motörhead founder continues to be immortalized as his ashes get enshrined in some unique places. The latest is Lemmy's favorite haunt: The Rainbow Bar & Grill on Hollywood's famous Sunset Strip. According to a post on the bar's Facebook page, the ceremony is set for April 19 at 9pm. "Please join us as we enshrine Lemmy’s Ashes at the Rainbow Bar & Grill," it reads. "We also invite you to raise a very unique toast to Lemmy and Motörhead with the unveiling of brand new Motörhead Whiskey."

The Rainbow is the perfect place to enshrine Lemmy's ashes — when he wasn't out on the road, he was a regular and could often be seen playing video poker at the bar. Since his passing, The Rainbow renamed its patio "Lemmy's Lounge," which also houses a life-size bronze statue of the singer. Neighboring music venue, The Roxy, also commissioned a mural that's painted on the wall that faces the patio.

In addition to The Rainbow, Lemmy's ashes are also being enshrined into a bust that will travel to some iconic music venues and festivals. In 2021, it was revealed that some of his ashes were transferred to bullet shell casings, which were distributed to some of his closest friends.

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70, shortly after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. The band's surviving members don't plan on touring as Motörhead without the late frontman. "That, to me, is stepping over the line," drummer Mikkey Dee said in an interview last year.